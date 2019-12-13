3.41 RUB
Lukashenko at CIS summit: We must not lose the Russian language, it is our greatest legacy
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supported the establishment of an international organization for the Russian language. Consideration of the relevant agreement is one of the items on the agenda of the CIS summit in Bishkek, BelTA informs.
In his speech, the Belarusian head of state called the initiative of Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an international organization for the Russian language very timely and in demand.
"You know, we all speak Russian today, so we do not feel this colossal problem so acutely. But look at the young people in our republics. Many speak Russian worse and weaker than English and other languages. This is our greatest legacy. We can get to the point where we communicate through an interpreter," said the Belarusian leader. - We can't lose the language of interethnic communication, as they call it. And then, I don't understand why it should be lost? Does it harm us, our generation? No. It should not harm our children's generation. This is our heritage.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that he had always said that the Russian language is not just the language of Russia: "This is our common language. We have been in a single state for a long time. And based on the concept that a language is a living, creatively developing, so we have been developing this Russian language together."
