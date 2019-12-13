3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko: OSCE observers did not ask to come to the current elections
OSCE observers did not ask to come to the current elections in Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after voting in the elections, BelTA informs.
"All those who asked to come to us, was invited. We, in my opinion, did not refuse anyone. If the OSCE wanted to come to us and made such a request, we would consider it. Most likely positively. But they didn't ask for it. Why should we crawl to them? These are our elections," said the head of state.
Alexander Lukashenko recalled how the OSCE observers came to the previous elections with the final conclusion: "They had prepared the protocol, the conclusion, in advance. And they lost it. Our guys found it, photographed it and put it on my desk. Listen, two days before the elections, the preliminary voting is underway - they have already crossed out our elections. Why should we call them here?" And after the election, continued the head of state, the already prepared conclusion was voiced without any amendments.
"Well, what is the point of inviting them? That's why neither Russians nor we invite them. But if they wanted to visit us at the elections, asked for the corresponding mandate, we would consider it and, I am sure, we would accept their request," the President said. - It is not too late. The main thing is to count, they say. Let them come before the evening. I will let them all enter Belarus without visas. Let them come if they want to. After the elections, let them come."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All