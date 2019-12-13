Lukashenko: OSCE observers did not ask to come to the current elections

OSCE observers did not ask to come to the current elections in Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after voting in the elections, BelTA informs.

"All those who asked to come to us, was invited. We, in my opinion, did not refuse anyone. If the OSCE wanted to come to us and made such a request, we would consider it. Most likely positively. But they didn't ask for it. Why should we crawl to them? These are our elections," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled how the OSCE observers came to the previous elections with the final conclusion: "They had prepared the protocol, the conclusion, in advance. And they lost it. Our guys found it, photographed it and put it on my desk. Listen, two days before the elections, the preliminary voting is underway - they have already crossed out our elections. Why should we call them here?" And after the election, continued the head of state, the already prepared conclusion was voiced without any amendments.