Lukashenko reminds that U.S. forbids Ukraine to continue peace talks with Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the United States itself banned Ukraine from continuing peace talks with Russia. He said this during a joint communication with journalists with Vladimir Putin, reports BELTA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked to comment on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's statement about possible peace talks with Ukraine. A high representative of the US establishment recently put it figuratively, saying that Russia and Ukraine will eventually have to "dance the tango."

"As far as the Americans are concerned, they themselves do not know how to dance this tango. It is, of course, wonderful marvelous music and the movements are beautiful, but the U.S. tries to solve everything from a position of strength. Either through economic sanctions, or financial restrictions, or the threat or use of military force. They are trying to teach someone, but they can't or won't do it themselves. Most likely, they just don't want to," Vladimir Putin said.

He emphasized that Russia has never refused to negotiate.

At the same time, the Russian President remarked, "Tango is good, of course, but it is important for Ukraine not to forget the gopak. This is important. Otherwise they will always dance to someone else's music and to someone else's tune.”