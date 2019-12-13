3.41 RUB
Lukashenko: Our main task is to prevent a new world war
Today, the Belarusian head of state has received credentials from the ambassadors of 11 states. The geography of cooperation ranges from Europe to Africa and Latin America. This ceremony gives a start to the official work of diplomats in our country. As Alexander Lukashenko emphasized, the whole world is now on the difficult path of forming a new structure of international relations - multipolarity. Belarus, which has experienced a lot of shocks and has become a theater of military operations more than once, has learned the lessons of history. And our main task is to prevent new shocks.
