Decisions made on all issues and discussion of topics beyond the agenda of the Supreme State Council. Belarus and Russia summarized the results of the talks in Moscow.

Following the spirit of the times and the situation in the region, the leaders paid a lot of attention to security issues and the development of the military-industrial complex of the Union State. Belarus and Russia together continue to confront challenges and threats. An effective defense and security system has been created, with a regional grouping of troops and a unified air defense system successfully functioning. We have managed to considerably improve the defense of the Union State.

Manufacturing cooperation remains the key area. Belarus and Russia rely on import substitution and resistance to sanctions. Today, more than 8 thousand Belarusian and Russian enterprises are involved in this. And it means hundreds of thousands of jobs.

А. Lukashenko about import substitution: we have to produce everything ourselves.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that by systematic expanding of the legal framework for cooperation, the parties opened a wide road to boost their business, cooperation between academic and creative teams, partnership of youth associations. The freedom of movement of citizens and capital, equal opportunities for education and employment are all undeniable advantages of integration in the eyes of ordinary Belarusians and Russians. "I say this because often people, having already forgotten about it, believe that it is natural. They forget that no country has what Russia and Belarus have in their relations."

More than 60 joint scientific and technical programs in various fields have been implemented: space exploration, information technology, agriculture, production of materials and equipment. Many developments are successfully implemented in manufacturing, thus implementing the program of import substitution and reducing dependence on Western technology.

Sergei Chuev, Advisor to the Rector of the State University of Management (Russia):