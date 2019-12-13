3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: The current government is supported by more than 87% of the population, but some things need to be corrected
Meeting of the President with the CIS Secretary General
More details about the election process were discussed at the meeting of the President with the CIS Secretary General, head of the CIS observer mission. Alexander Lukashenko thanked Sergei Lebedev and his colleagues for their objectivity and for working in Belarus at such a crucial and even historic moment. When the entire vertical of representative bodies of power, from village councils to members of the parliament, was being elected simultaneously.
S. Lebedev on the bias of Western politicians
The desire to ensure peace and stability in Belarus prompted people to come to the elections of deputies, which is why the voter turnout was so high. This opinion was expressed by the CIS Secretary General. Sergei Lebedev also considers the decision of our country not to invite OSCE observers to the elections logical and reasonable. He pointed out that the CIS observer mission was not tasked to look for any shortcomings and then criticize. While the Westerners, unfortunately, have already managed to draw conclusions about the alleged lack of democracy.
Sergei Lebedev, CIS Secretary General, Head of the CIS observer mission:
“We talked to the President about this today, we exchanged opinions that the State Department spokesman has already stated - the elections were held in an atmosphere of fear in Belarus. I can honestly tell you that I did not see any fear among the voters. On the contrary, it was a joyful mood.”
