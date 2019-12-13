Lukashenko about Belarusian approach to constitutional reform: We should learn from others' mistakes

There's a general discussion in the country about the proposed constitutional amendments. Upon instruction of the President they are discussed as widely and publicly as possible. The amendments have aroused keen interest in our society. Over 7 thousand responses were received. The majority of them support the draft constitution.



In the coming days, the finalized document will be submitted to the head of state. The current meeting with the President became an occasion to address all the difficult moments of the constitutional reforms.



Alexander Lukashenko once again reminded: when working on the Basic Law, think about the future of the country and our children.



The President: we should learn from others' mistakes.



The president's logic was simple. There has to be a multi-level approach. This will prevent any errors and allow all interests to be taken into account. Even opponents will not be able to reproach the authorities for the "behind-the-scenes" approach. Everyone could speak out, both when the amendments were drafted and at the stage of the national discussion. А. Lukashenko also spoke s in favor of stipulating the duty of citizens to take care of their health in the Constitution.



The requirements for a presidential candidate and limitation of the powers of the head of state to two terms were actively discussed in all regions. The idea of the constitutional amendments was simple - to change and develop without revolutions. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is suggested for this purpose as a stabilizing body.



In the coming days, the finalized draft of the updated Constitution of Belarus will be submitted to the President



Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus:



“In general, the draft amendments and additions are perceived positively in the society. In the overwhelming majority, all responses and feedback that come in, support the draft Constitution. Today I have reported on all these additions and innovations. In general, they have been supported. We will continue work today and tomorrow. I think we will finalize and submit both the draft decree and the finalized draft text of amendments and additions to the Constitution to the head of state in the next few days, as the law requires.”



