Lukashenko on main achievement of EAEU: Stable common domestic market and common customs space

"Our meeting is to a certain extent a landmark one. The next stage of the Eurasian Economic Union development is coming to an end. Next year we will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the signing of the EAEU Treaty. We have been presented with an extensive and detailed report on the results of the Union's work over the past period. We can not only assess the results, but also talk about ways of improvement, necessary solutions to problematic issues. I believe the main achievement is the stable functioning common domestic market and common customs space with all the shortcomings," said the Belarusian leader.