Lukashenko on talks with Putin: Let's help prime ministers to draw a track

Upon his arrival in the Kremlin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko briefed journalists on the topics of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BELTA writes.

"Today the usual issues. But we decided to devote some time to economic issues. Because our prime ministers will meet in the near future. We have to help them a little - to draw a track. First of all, the economy," the head of state said.

