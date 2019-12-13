Lukashenko on presidency in CSTO: Goals set by Belarusian side achieved

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Russia have arrived at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko is personally welcoming each guest. Only the leader of Armenia refused to participate. But this will not affect the legitimacy of the decisions taken today as a result of the negotiations. The CSTO remains an integral element in ensuring the security not only of the member countries of the association, but also of the Eurasian region as a whole. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko, as he was opening the summit. The summit is being held under the chairmanship of our President (Belarus is heading the association this year). At the same time, our country has always been an active member of the CSTO. Belarus has always put the development of the organization, consolidation of allies in the bloc, convergence of positions in all areas of the organization's activities at the top of the agenda. Today in Minsk they are summarizing the results of the outgoing year and outlining the key areas of work within the CSTO for the future.