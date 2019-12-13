Lukashenko on work of Parliament: It's not about the number of laws, but about creating conditions for peaceful development

The main merit of the parliamentarians of the outgoing convocation is to help preserve stability and peace in Belarus. This was stated by the President at the meeting with the deputies and senators who are completing their work.

President about the outgoing parliament: They have demonstrated reliability and devotion to the people

Tomorrow they will be replaced by the new, eighth convocation of the National Assembly. And today, by tradition, we will summarize the results of the work of the parliament over the past five years. Alexander Lukashenko's assessment is high! The deputy corps has demonstrated reliability and loyalty to the Belarusian people, the President believes. The parliamentarians coped with the pressure and threats, showed a constructive attitude, helped to defend the national interests. The Belarusian leader expects activity and tough resistance to opponents from the new parliamentarians as well.

Another problem of recent years is the geopolitical rift. "A large-scale, systemic crisis, the symptoms of which are obvious to all of us, not only in the military-political, but also in the economic and humanitarian spheres," said the President. - The norms and principles of international law have begun to be replaced by instruments of political and economic pressure. The policy of sanctions is increasingly taking the place of diplomacy. Moreover, sanctions for destruction.