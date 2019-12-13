Lukashenko on situation in the world: God willing we stop and not start the WWIII

We must not allow the CIS countries to disunite. Our President called on to stick together at the summit of the Commonwealth. Today it is hosted by Kyrgyzstan on the rights of the Chairman of the association. Leaders of seven states have arrived in Bishkek. In addition to Alexander Lukashenko, there were the heads of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Belarusian leader presented the position of our country on pressing issues of interaction within the Commonwealth. Our President is convinced that the main goal of the CIS was to preserve ties between our states after the collapse of a large country. After all, both in the past and today opponents do not abandon attempts to weaken and subordinate post-Soviet states to their interests. To be together in these difficult times means not to follow the collective West's lead.

First Georgia left our association, and de facto Ukraine is no longer with us. There are big questions about Moldova. Armenia, unfortunately, does not always behave in a partner-like manner," said Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.