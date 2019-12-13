3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko about situation in Ukraine: We have to look for ways to avoid bloodshed and massacre
It is necessary to look for ways to prevent bloodshed and massacre in Ukraine. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this today at an operational meeting with the military, BelTA correspondent reports.
"The conflict has started, what to do? If they didn't hear me during the message, when I addressed them, I want Ukraine to hear me at this moment. We must look for ways to avoid bloodshed and massacre. You understand what will happen, if, God forbid, a ground operation starts. Now, there are missiles fired at oil depots, military infrastructure and warehouses, and all the infrastructure has already been suppressed. But if a single shot is fired during a ground operation, and even one person is killed, it will start a full-scale war. This can't be allowed," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President pointed to China's balanced position on the situation in Ukraine: "The Chinese, wise people, say: "The door has not yet been slammed. Now this conflict can still be prevented. So we have to look for ways to prevent bloodshed. In order to prevent this and to stop escalation, we have to sit down at the negotiating table."
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All