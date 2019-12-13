Lukashenko about situation in Ukraine: We have to look for ways to avoid bloodshed and massacre

It is necessary to look for ways to prevent bloodshed and massacre in Ukraine. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this today at an operational meeting with the military, BelTA correspondent reports.



"The conflict has started, what to do? If they didn't hear me during the message, when I addressed them, I want Ukraine to hear me at this moment. We must look for ways to avoid bloodshed and massacre. You understand what will happen, if, God forbid, a ground operation starts. Now, there are missiles fired at oil depots, military infrastructure and warehouses, and all the infrastructure has already been suppressed. But if a single shot is fired during a ground operation, and even one person is killed, it will start a full-scale war. This can't be allowed," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President pointed to China's balanced position on the situation in Ukraine: "The Chinese, wise people, say: "The door has not yet been slammed. Now this conflict can still be prevented. So we have to look for ways to prevent bloodshed. In order to prevent this and to stop escalation, we have to sit down at the negotiating table."



