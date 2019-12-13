Lukashenko on cooperation with Equatorial Guinea: We are not colonizers, we are your friends

Belarus is not going to profit from cooperation with Equatorial Guinea, but is ready to help with the necessary technologies and personnel training. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his enlarged talks with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, BelTA reports.

"We certainly did not come to your country to do charity work. We don't have such an opportunity, and we don't need it. But we are not going to profit at the expense of your people, your country. We are not colonizers. We are your friends. By giving you technology in many of the areas you need, we will train your people in those technologies. We will not send you our own laborers. We will send a sufficient number of specialists here," said the head of the Belarusian state.