Lukashenko about Western economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia: Tthe time has come for them to realize and assess the consequences
The collective West's primitive stamping of thoughtless package economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia is beginning to subside. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, BelTA informs.
"We can see that the West's primitive stamping of collective thoughtless economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia is beginning to subside. Our counter-partners have already done everything that could be prohibited and restricted, even if it was to their own detriment. Now it's time for them to realize and assess the consequences. "They are already talking about energy and food crises from all the tribunes," said the head of state.
"You do not need to be a visionary to assume that soon these two crises may be added to the third, the political one. The symptoms are clear. Internal criticism, especially from the population and business, is becoming louder and louder in a number of Western countries. Statements about the economic collapse in our countries have been replaced by sober judgments of observers, analysts and individual politicians that the sanctions hit the initiators much harder," stated Alexander Lukashenko.
