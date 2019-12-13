Lukashenko about Western economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia: Tthe time has come for them to realize and assess the consequences

The collective West's primitive stamping of thoughtless package economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia is beginning to subside. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, BelTA informs.

"We can see that the West's primitive stamping of collective thoughtless economic sanctions against Belarus and Russia is beginning to subside. Our counter-partners have already done everything that could be prohibited and restricted, even if it was to their own detriment. Now it's time for them to realize and assess the consequences. "They are already talking about energy and food crises from all the tribunes," said the head of state.