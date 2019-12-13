Lukashenko discuss points of contact with delegation of Ulyanovsk Region and speakers of Kyrgyz parliament

Alexander Lukashenko sees the current situation as an opportunity to reach a new level of cooperation with Russia's Ulyanovsk Region. A large delegation of the region came to Minsk.

As the Belarusian leader emphasized, we have no need to compete. The region can count on full support. We will join forces and work for the common benefit. We have a good base - cooperation has been going on for decades. Now it is important to look for new directions. All decisions have been made at the highest level. The basis of our economic ties is the industrial sphere with an emphasis on knowledge-intensive technologies. Ulyanovsk is the aviation capital of Russia. This industry can be developed jointly.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

We inherited from the Soviet Union a serious production base for manufacturing various equipment - from agricultural machinery to the equipment necessary for repairing airplanes. We have preserved this base, multiplied it, and today we can jointly use it. President Putin and I have agreed on this. The most important area in terms of technical progress, introduction of the latest scientific developments into production is aircraft construction.