Lukashenko approves draft amendments to Treaty on the EAEU Customs Code in electronic commerce

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved the draft protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Customs Code of the EAEU, affecting the sphere of electronic commerce, as a basis for negotiations. The relevant decree № 391 was signed by the head of state on December 18, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The document has been prepared within the framework of the Strategic Guidelines for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025. The draft international treaty, in particular, regulates the procedure and conditions of movement of e-commerce goods across the customs border of the EAEU. It envisages the creation of the institution of an e-commerce operator, which will provide logistics and customs clearance of transactions with goods purchased by individuals on the Internet.

The draft protocol also lists the conditions for inclusion of a legal entity in the register of e-commerce operators, grounds for exclusion from it, rights, duties and responsibilities of the e-commerce operator.

The State Customs Committee is authorized to negotiate the draft protocol and sign the document.