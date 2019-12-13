Lukashenko approves draft memorandum with Zimbabwe on mutual recognition of education certificates

On January 19, President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №13, which approved the draft memorandum of understanding between Belarus and Zimbabwe on mutual recognition of education certificates as a basis for negotiations, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The President authorized the Ministry of Education to negotiate the draft memorandum, allowing for changes, if necessary, which are not of a fundamental nature, and the signing of the document when the agreement is reached within the limits of the approved draft.