Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Uzbekistan on mutual application of electronic systems of certification of origin of goods
On February 2, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 43 approving the draft agreement between the governments of Belarus and Uzbekistan on mutual application of electronic systems of certification of origin of goods as a basis for negotiations. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The State Customs Committee is authorized to hold negotiations on the draft agreement and sign it.
