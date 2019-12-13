3.42 RUB
Lukashenko confirms Belarus' willingness to intensify cooperation with Laos
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith and the people of this country on the Day of Proclamation of the Republic, BELTA reports.
Despite modern problems and crises, Belarus feels well the friendly attitude of the leadership and the people of Laos, interest in expanding ties between the countries, the head of state said.
"I confirm Minsk's willingness to intensify cooperation with Vientiane, including trade in machinery and food products, contacts in education and tourism," the President emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Thongloun Sisoulith good health, implementation of all plans and undertakings, and wellbeing and prosperity to the people of the country.
