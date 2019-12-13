Lukashenko to Ambassador of Tajikistan: We should look for opportunities to increase trade turnover

There are opportunities to increase trade turnover! Alexander Lukashenko proposes to intensify cooperation between official Minsk and Dushanbe. Today the President met with the Ambassador of Tajikistan at the Palace of Independence.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 28 years ago. All this time the parties have been maintaining relations in the political field (working meetings of the heads of state are regularly held within the framework of integration events) and in the economy. But here it is necessary to strengthen the work. As for the figures of trade in goods, from January to November it is 67 million dollars. But this is not much, taking into account the potential of the parties.

Belarus supplies Tajikistan with oil products, timber, stationery, large vehicles and tractors (some of them are assembled in the Gissar District of Tajikistan). This is an area that can obviously be strengthened. The President spoke about the potential for work in the mining industry as well. Belarus is also ready to cooperate with Tajikistan in the military-industrial complex.