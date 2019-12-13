3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Lukashenko sets tasks for new ambassador to India and expects cooperation to grow
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expects the growth of cooperation with India. The head of state has set tasks for the new ambassador to India Mikhail Kasko, reports BelTA.
Until now Mikhail Kasko has been the Chairman of the Belarusian Timber and Pulp Industry concern, and the President made a special mention of this point: "Mikhail Mikhailovich, I agreed to your appointment. But of course, I will have some complaints about you. You know what state your ministry is in today. And I would very much hate for my suspicions that you want to be quietly removed to some other position to be confirmed in the future. I very much hope that your work in India (you speak a foreign language - English) will bear significant fruit."
"India is a huge country. I cannot be satisfied with the state of affairs we have in the Belarusian-Indian relations. I'll tell you frankly: we have degraded in our relations with India," stated the head of state. - Therefore, India is not an easy destination. And you, as a practical person, although you have not done well in our concern, nevertheless, I think you can use your experience in the Indian direction. But God forbid you to think that this is a vacation for you."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All