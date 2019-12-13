Lukashenko sets tasks for new ambassador to India and expects cooperation to grow

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expects the growth of cooperation with India. The head of state has set tasks for the new ambassador to India Mikhail Kasko, reports BelTA.

Until now Mikhail Kasko has been the Chairman of the Belarusian Timber and Pulp Industry concern, and the President made a special mention of this point: "Mikhail Mikhailovich, I agreed to your appointment. But of course, I will have some complaints about you. You know what state your ministry is in today. And I would very much hate for my suspicions that you want to be quietly removed to some other position to be confirmed in the future. I very much hope that your work in India (you speak a foreign language - English) will bear significant fruit."