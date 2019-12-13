PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko arrives on working visit to China

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in China on a working visit, BelTA informs.

The visit will last until December 4. The Belarusian head of state will hold talks with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing. The agenda includes trade, economic, investment and international cooperation.

The program of the visit also includes a number of social and humanitarian events.

