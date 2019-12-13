3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko to take part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state
An informal summit of the CIS leaders is scheduled in St. Petersburg for December 26. Our President will also take part in it. Alexander Lukashenko is currently paying a working visit to Russia. The Belarusian leader arrived in the city on the Neva the day before. The heads of CIS countries are expected to sum up the results of the year and discuss plans for further interaction in the most relevant areas for the CIS.
