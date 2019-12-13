Lukashenko receives report from head of Presidential Administration and Ambassador of Belarus to Russia and holds meeting with Speaker of State Duma of Russian Federation

Alexander Lukashenko received a report from the head of the Presidential Administration and the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia.

In a conversation with Dmitry Krutoy and Alexander Rogozhnik, the head of state noted the importance of promoting work on the Russian track. The neighbors' market is large, and many people flock there, even despite the sanctions. The goal of Belarus is to occupy its niche and gradually expand it.

“I really hope that we will make progress, first of all, on cooperation issues. They lie in the industrial sphere. There must be concrete results here,” the President set the task.

At the same time, the head of state noted that the situation on the Russian market is difficult: competition here remains very high. “There is no escape from this. It has been and will always be. But we must not lose our position in the Russian market. And this is the number one question for you,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

To do this, he said, it is necessary to create and develop our own multi-brand and service centers and trading houses in Russia. He paid special attention to the development of cooperation ties and the development of the Russian credit line for the implementation of joint projects in industry.

Let us recall that on June 27, Alexander Lukashenko carried out a personnel reshuffle: Dmitry Krutoy, who headed the diplomatic mission in Russia, was appointed head of the Presidential Administration. And Industry Minister Alexander Rogozhnik became an ambassador to Russia.

Technological independence of the Union State

Belarus will work with Russia to allocate additional funds for import substitution projects. The new Ambassador of Belarus told reporters about this. Previously, the Russian side allocated a credit line of 105 billion Russian rubles for these purposes.

Lukashenko held a meeting with the Speaker of the Russian State Duma

They want to drag Belarus into a showdown in order to bring escalation in the region to such an extent that “the world will tremble.” The President of Belarus stated this already during a meeting with the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. Alexander Lukashenko also noted that there are a number of issues between Minsk and Moscow that need to be discussed.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

They just can’t wait to drag us into a showdown. In order to pull us apart along this border, make our resistance impossible and bring the escalation to such an extent that the whole world will tremble. This is a very serious situation, and we must not relax under any circumstances.

Belarus and Russia face modern challenges together

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia:

“This is an opportunity for us to remember those events 80 years ago and, of course, do everything to carry the memory forward, pass it on to our children and grandchildren. We must draw conclusions, preserve this memory, doing everything to ensure that our states prosper. Because the challenges of today suggest that only by increasing our efficiency will we be able to protect our peoples, our countries.”