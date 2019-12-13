Lukashenko receives credentials of ambassadors of 11 foreign countries

The President noted that the ambassadors are embarking on their mission in a very difficult period: "Today the whole world is on the difficult path of forming a new structure of international relations, which is steadily moving towards multipolarity. This process is irreversible, no matter how much one might wish otherwise. A new, in my opinion, fairer and more reasonable order of interaction between all states, not just a select few, is being built on the principles of respect and partnership.