Lukashenko receives credentials of ambassadors of 11 foreign countries
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received credentials from ambassadors of 11 foreign countries, BelTA informs.
The ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Hungary, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Cambodia, Philippines, Jordan and Colombia presented credentials to the Belarusian head of state.
Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the diplomats to the beautiful, friendly and hospitable Belarusian land: "I hope that this diplomatic work will contribute to the rapprochement of our peoples, help develop truly friendly interstate relations."
The President noted that the ambassadors are embarking on their mission in a very difficult period: "Today the whole world is on the difficult path of forming a new structure of international relations, which is steadily moving towards multipolarity. This process is irreversible, no matter how much one might wish otherwise. A new, in my opinion, fairer and more reasonable order of interaction between all states, not just a select few, is being built on the principles of respect and partnership.
Following the established tradition, the President briefly touched upon the interaction between Belarus and the countries represented by foreign diplomats.
