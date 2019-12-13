Lukashenko urges international community not to express "concerns" but to act

This speech will go down in the history of world diplomacy! The statements of the President of Belarus at the climate summit in Dubai were very frank and emotional.

The summit was attended by heads of state and government of 140 countries. This is more than at the UN General Assembly session.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed to the issues and problems that are usually hushed up or considered inconvenient to publicize. The desire of some countries for geopolitical and military superiority - these are the root causes of the climate threat. The green agenda is meaningless as long as there are wars and confrontations, huge amounts of money and resources are allocated to destroy nations and people.

"We have no moral right to live only for ourselves! We have not had and will not have another home!" Thus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need for coordinated action for the good of the planet's future. Its climate problems are only the tip of the iceberg.

Negotiations on the margins of the summit in the UAE