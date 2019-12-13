3.42 RUB
Lukashenko urges international community not to express "concerns" but to act
This speech will go down in the history of world diplomacy! The statements of the President of Belarus at the climate summit in Dubai were very frank and emotional.
The summit was attended by heads of state and government of 140 countries. This is more than at the UN General Assembly session.
Alexander Lukashenko pointed to the issues and problems that are usually hushed up or considered inconvenient to publicize. The desire of some countries for geopolitical and military superiority - these are the root causes of the climate threat. The green agenda is meaningless as long as there are wars and confrontations, huge amounts of money and resources are allocated to destroy nations and people.
"We have no moral right to live only for ourselves! We have not had and will not have another home!" Thus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need for coordinated action for the good of the planet's future. Its climate problems are only the tip of the iceberg.
Negotiations on the margins of the summit in the UAE
The summit is also an opportunity for politicians to thoroughly discuss current issues with their colleagues. For our President, it was a very effective and intense day. There were both talks on the sidelines of the summit and full-fledged bilateral meetings.
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko's proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
