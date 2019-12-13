Lukashenko to Putin: Tough times require political will and determination to achieve results

Difficult times require political will and result-oriented development of bilateral relations between Belarus and Russia. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the talks in Minsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA informs.

"Difficult times require our political will and determination to achieve the result on all the subjects of the bilateral agenda. This is our response. The place of our countries tomorrow in the new system of international coordinates depends on how successful we will be in this work. We must by no means repeat the mistakes made after the collapse of the Soviet Union. "Therefore, our absolute priority is to solve the sensitive economic issues, which affect the welfare of the population, and ultimately support our ongoing reforms in the public and political spheres," said Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, thanks to joint steps, the parties have generally managed to overcome the possible negative effects of the sanctions pressure. "Specialists of Belarus and Russia have worked well on the Union State programs, which Vladimir Vladimirovich and I approved. There is some progress in almost all areas. But not everything has turned out well and this impedes our development. You know that the government claims to have exhausted all the negotiation opportunities on a number of sensitive issues. They tell us that the positions of the parties have been formulated, and we will have to discuss them broadly once again today. The governments believe that it is impossible to reach agreement on certain issues without you and me, Mr President. So that is the reason for our meeting today. Well, let's discuss them in detail once again and, if necessary, take relevant political decisions."

The head of state noted that he often meets with Vladimir Putin and discusses all kinds of issues. But the main ones lately have been those related to defense and security. "And we agreed with him back in the middle of this year that we will meet at the end of this year and discuss the major socio-economic issues that exist today in our relations," explained the head of state.