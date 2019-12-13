Lukashenko tells where WWIII could start

The third world war may start from the Middle East, if the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict is allowed to escalate. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko when answering the questions of journalists, writes BelTA.

"There could be a third world war. It can start from there, if Israel and the U.S. start fighting with Iran. It is no longer Iran that is pulling their strings, but they are starting to pull the Iranians. What's wrong with you? Do you have any facts that Iran is involved in this? You have facts - put them on the table, we'll look at them. But no one has made claims against Iran based on any facts," said the head of state