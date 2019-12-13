3.42 RUB
Lukashenko tells about serious joint work with Putin
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenkotoldabout serious joint work carried out with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days. He said this at the session of the Supreme State Council in St. Petersburg, BelTA informs.
"We have really worked very seriously these two days. We can directly say: from the south pole to the north pole. We also discussed the problems of Antarctica - more comfortable conditions for Russians are being created there, a wintering complex has been created. But the most important thing is that no one is dividing anything there. Belarusians work together with Russians. Our station is close by. And all kinds of assistance - both scientific and domestic - is provided to the Belarusian specialists, who are stationed there," said the head of state.
Alexander Lukashenko continued: "Further on, Vladimir Vladimirovich and I went from the south to the north. We analyzed the events that are taking place in the world. Russia is at the forefront of this, because it bears the greatest burden. And it suffers more than anyone else. "
The President emphasized that the advent of a multipolar world and the unwillingness of the current monopoly to give up its position leads to conflicts in different points on the world map. "And the Houthis, and the Middle East, and the South China Sea, the problems with Taiwan - this is all from the fact that the multipolar world is coming. As the Russian Foreign Minister said, a monopolist does not want that.
