Lukashenko praises contribution of Iranian President to more active bilateral cooperation

Time and circumstances have forced Belarus and Iran to intensify cooperation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Tehran at a meeting with Chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During the talks, Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf expressed confidence that Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tehran would be a "turning point, a starting point" in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The parliamentarian assured that the Iranian side is determined to implement all the agreements reached. "I am sure there is the same iron will on the part of Your Excellency," added Mohammad-Bager Galibaf.

"You said very accurately that our current talks and the visit of our delegation to Iran is a new stage in our cooperation, that this visit will open a new page of our cooperation. This is all thanks to the initiative of your President. He was the one who kept pushing me and our officials towards a more active cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.