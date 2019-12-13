3.42 RUB
Lukashenko praises contribution of Iranian President to more active bilateral cooperation
Time and circumstances have forced Belarus and Iran to intensify cooperation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Tehran at a meeting with Chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
During the talks, Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf expressed confidence that Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tehran would be a "turning point, a starting point" in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The parliamentarian assured that the Iranian side is determined to implement all the agreements reached. "I am sure there is the same iron will on the part of Your Excellency," added Mohammad-Bager Galibaf.
"You said very accurately that our current talks and the visit of our delegation to Iran is a new stage in our cooperation, that this visit will open a new page of our cooperation. This is all thanks to the initiative of your President. He was the one who kept pushing me and our officials towards a more active cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.
The President stated that the Belarusian-Iranian relations have their own history, and it is not inconsiderable. "But recently there has been a certain pause, a slowdown in our cooperation. Frankly speaking, it is connected with the unwillingness of the parties to execute the agreements, reached at the high level. That is to say we came to an agreement, shook hands, and left, but the implementation process dragged on: there was a great deal of red tape and bureaucracy. And so we had good relations, but the economy did not particularly move forward; the trade and economic relations suffered. But time and circumstances, internal and external, made us become more active," summed up the Belarusian leader.
