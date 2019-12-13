Lukashenko: Russians and Belarusians will make joint flights into space again more than once

Russians and Belarusians will make joint flights into space more than once. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the joint meeting of the leaders of Belarus and Russia with Marina Vasilevskaya, a participant of the 21st space expedition to the ISS, and pilot-cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that Belarus and Russia had agreed to continue cooperation in the field of space. And, according to him, the Russian leadership has promised to support the Belarusian partners in the future. The interaction between the two countries in this area, by the way, became one of the topics of the talks between the two leaders in the Kremlin on the eve.