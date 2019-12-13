Lukashenko: Modern challenges weave the national interests of CSTO countries into single node

Modern challenges weave the national interests of the Collective Security Treaty Organization countries into one node. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, BelTA reports.

"Certainly, each of us looks at the world through the prism of national interests. This is understandable, justified. We, heads of state, are responsible for our peoples and answerable to them for their future and security. At the same time, the balance of observance of national and collective interests by all CSTO member states guarantees stability and security of the region as a whole. This is dialectics," Alexander Lukashenko noted. - While each of us has his own zone of responsibility within the organization, we understand that today's challenges and threats are global in nature. Moreover, they weave our national interests into one node."

The head of state dwelt on the key, main problems, which, according to him, affect all CSTO members and are closely interconnected with each other.