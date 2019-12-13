3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: U.S. made a mistake by uniting Russia and its main enemy - China
The United States made a mistake by uniting Russia and its main enemy - China. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the session of the Seventh All-Belarusian People's Assembly, BelTA informs.
"The world has already changed. And not the way it was dreamed of behind the ocean. But what do they want? What are they counting on? The USA, having made a sharp attack on all undesirable people at the same time (you know the axis of "evil": from Belarus to North Korea, including Russia, China, Iran and others), realized that they made a mistake by uniting disobedient Russia and the main enemy for them - China. With their pressure, they united the two nations. Russia with rich resources and powerful military-industrial complex and China with huge economic and human potential," said Alexander Lukashenko. - They realized that they can't cope with this union," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President said that he is deeply immersed in this issue, as he had to discuss these issues with high-ranking U.S. officials five years ago.
But the United States found a way out: organized a conflict in Europe, in this situation in Ukraine, and put it on the shoulders of the European Union and NATO, promising to help with money.
"The goal is to distract, to drown Russia in the war with Ukraine, to weaken it with war and sanctions (then Russia will not care about the alliance with China, not about unity). And in the meantime, to deal with China and, if possible, to drag the "interested" into these disputes: AUKUS (the defense alliance of Australia, Great Britain and the USA - BELTA note) - a new NATO in the Pacific Ocean, adding Japan and South Korea to it."
