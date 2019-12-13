Lukashenko: The U.S. is trying to make politics in troubled waters to maintain dominance in the world

"I'll express my opinion: I think that the Americans have smelled the changing situation in the world. Multipolarity and so on. They do not need it. And how can they resist? So they are trying, as usual, to stir up chaos inside countries, just as they tried to do in our country. And on the international arena, these are the places to ignite a war. Ukraine - the whole Europe is in turmoil, they don't care about the Middle East, they don't care about other issues. The Middle East means the whole Arab world is there, and Africa is enough. And, you know, they are there in the East - Taiwan and so on. They will organize this mess there. They need the whole world to boil, to have this mud everywhere," the President said.