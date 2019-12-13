3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: The level of cooperation within the EAEU is much higher than in the SCO or BRICS
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes that the level of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is much higher than, for example, in the SCO or BRICS, and the partners need to work on further development of the association. He said this while answering journalists' questions upon his arrival at the EAEU summit in St. Petersburg, BELTA reports.
"We analyzed earlier the work of all associations: the SCO, BRICS and others. We (we are talking about the EAEU - BELTA's note) are the most advanced. Neither the SCO nor the BRICS have such close ties, do not speak the same language as we all do - without an interpreter. And most importantly, they do not have this common economic space. We have doubled the trade turnover in the EAEU in ten years, and GDP by $2.5 trillion. A huge amount of goods and services we produce here. What else do we need? We need to move in this direction," emphasized the Belarusian leader.
Alexander Lukashenko explained that the SCO and BRICS, although important, are mainly more political organizations: "They don't have what we have - material things that can be touched. Although we have plenty of shortcomings. I am talking about our economic organization. Yet, the CIS is a colossal reserve of our economic union. So we should just move in this direction, and not worry about some trifles."
