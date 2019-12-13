3.42 RUB
Lukashenko approves agreement on CIS Coordination Council in forensic activities
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved the agreement on the establishment of the Coordinating Council of the CIS member states in the field of forensic activities. The relevant Decree № 177 was signed by Alexander Lukashenko on April 29, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The decree defines the State Committee of Forensic Expertise as the competent state body of Belarus in the council.
The agreement was signed on October 13, 2023 at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek. The Coordination Council is formed for the exchange of experience, implementation of organizational and practical measures aimed at improving the quality of forensic activities in the CIS countries.
