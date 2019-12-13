Online streaming
Lukashenko approves agreement with Zimbabwe on establishment of joint commission for cooperation
02.05.2023
18:50
President
All
Lukashenko pardons 32 more people convicted of extremist crimes
3 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
13 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
13 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
22 hours ago
Politics
All
Public monitoring center to operate during 2025 elections
7 hours ago
Lukashenko proved himself to be experienced, serious leader - Belyaev
17.11.2024
21:25
CEC: 593 national observers accredited for the presidential elections in Belarus
14.11.2024
21:36
Belarus' progress in achieving SDG remains high
12.11.2024
13:46
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Society
All
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
8 hours ago
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
11 hours ago
Shocks of 1991 - how Pavlov's reform robbed the people
21 hour ago
What legislative innovations will help strengthen the country's security
22 hours ago
Economy
All
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
14.11.2024
21:26
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
In the world
All
How Biden became terrorist at G20 summit
1 hour ago
Bloomberg: The West is no longer at the helm of the world
5 hours ago
State Department: US to continue sharing intelligence with Kiev
12 hours ago
Most Ukrainians agree to negotiations with Russia and want an early end to the conflict
19.11.2024
18:09
Regions
All
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
All
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
14 hours ago
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
All
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06