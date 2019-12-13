3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Lukashenko: All big agreements in cooperation with China should be transformed into specific projects
All big agreements on cooperation with China should be transformed into specific projects. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Hao Ping, Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress of China, BELTA reports.
"The Chairman of the People's Republic of China and I are longtime friends, because we assess the situation in the world in the same way and look at the world outlook in the same way. After our meeting, the talks continue in the government at the level of deputy prime ministers. All our great intentions and agreements need to be grounded and translated into specific projects," said the Belarusian leader.
He also spoke about the need to strengthen communication between the peoples of the two countries: "Today the President of the People's Republic of China made a special emphasis on it. Communication should be strengthened between youth groups, young people in general, because they are the future.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the meeting with Xi Jinping also focused on student exchange. "We need to strengthen, intensify this exchange. We need to expand cooperation, not to close only on biotechnology. We need to expand cooperation in the field of chemistry, physics, mathematics.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All