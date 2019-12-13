Lukashenko: All big agreements in cooperation with China should be transformed into specific projects

All big agreements on cooperation with China should be transformed into specific projects. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Hao Ping, Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress of China, BELTA reports.

"The Chairman of the People's Republic of China and I are longtime friends, because we assess the situation in the world in the same way and look at the world outlook in the same way. After our meeting, the talks continue in the government at the level of deputy prime ministers. All our great intentions and agreements need to be grounded and translated into specific projects," said the Belarusian leader.

He also spoke about the need to strengthen communication between the peoples of the two countries: "Today the President of the People's Republic of China made a special emphasis on it. Communication should be strengthened between youth groups, young people in general, because they are the future.