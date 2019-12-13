3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Nuclear weapons must be piled up in one place and destroyed literally overnight
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, answering the questions of journalists, commented on the deployment of nuclear weapons, BelTA informs.
The head of the state was asked to comment on the statement of President of France Emmanuel Macron, made during his visit to China, that no country can deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of another country. "I agree with him," replied the Belarusian leader. - Therefore, we have to withdraw all nuclear weapons to the Americans from the five or six countries where they are deployed. And that's it. I am generally a radical in this regard. I think that the nuclear weapons should be piled up and destroyed. That's all. And everyone is an expert at chattering, like this comrade of ours is able to do. So okay, let's pile everything up and destroy it. That's the best way. And in the meantime we do as they do.
