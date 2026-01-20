"In this situation, when Donald Trump makes it clear that he has no interest in the conflict in Ukraine, of course he invites Vladimir Putin. Russia is a huge geostrategic figure on par with China, and therefore, when speaking about Greenland, Trump mentions both Russia and China. And, of course, when speaking about Ukraine, one cannot avoid mentioning Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko is one of the most experienced leaders on the planet; he has survived every possible crisis over the past 30 years. And, no doubt, his opinion is very important for the entire world. That's why Alexander Lukashenko has been invited to the Board of Peace. We will see."