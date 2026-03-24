The visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has become a central topic of discussion among experts. Mikhail Oksenyuk, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, assessed the potential of Belarusian-North Korean dialogue, the prospects for creating new blocs, and the role of nuclear deterrence in the modern world.

Experts view the Belarusian head of state's official visit to Pyongyang, which took place at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as an important signal of the formation of new geopolitical ties.

Unlike many countries, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains a relatively closed state, not participating in military, political, or economic blocs, with the exception of the UN. Nevertheless, as experts note, this invitation demonstrates a high level of trust.

"Recently, the DPRK has proven itself to be a reliable partner. We saw this during the special military operation in Ukraine, when North Korea provided troops to liberate Russian territory in the Kursk region. And it has proven itself a reliable partner. The leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea invited the Belarusian President to an official visit to his country, and, of course, the parties have much to discuss," emphasized Mikhail Oksenyuk.

According to the parliamentarian, the talks between the two leaders will focus on a wide range of economic issues. The DPRK, with a population of 25 million (2.5 times greater than Belarus), is in need of food and modern agricultural technologies.

"Knowing North Korea's climate and the challenges it faces with land fertility, one can assume that food supplies from Belarus are a topic of interest to North Korea. Therefore, I believe this issue will be discussed today and tomorrow at the meeting between the two leaders," the parliamentarian noted.

In response, Belarus is expected to expand its imports of cosmetics. However, the key area of cooperation, according to the expert, will be agriculture: the supply of finished products, agricultural machinery, and the establishment of service centers.

"The range of issues in agriculture is broad. There is much to discuss. I think no one knows this better than the head of our state," concluded Mikhail Oksenyuk.

Tourism potential was also touched upon during the discussion. Given that group flights to North Korea have already been organized from Vladivostok, the country is gradually opening up to the outside world. It is believed that this destination could become relevant for Belarusian tourists interested in unexplored corners of the planet.

The expert community is paying particular attention to North Korea's role as a nuclear power. In a context where, according to experts, international law is increasingly being replaced by the "right of might," the presence of nuclear weapons is becoming a key deterrent.

"One of the nine countries possessing nuclear weapons is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. I believe that without the presence of weapons, things in Korea would be much worse because it is a deterrent," said Mikhail Oksenyuk.

Discussing Pyongyang's desire to participate in economic and military-political blocs, the deputy noted that it is extremely difficult to survive alone in the modern world, and in this context, inviting Alexander Lukashenko is a step toward forming new alliances.

"Belarus and Russia are the first contenders for these blocs. If the DPRK did not see both Russia and Belarus as reliable partners, they would not have sent their troops to Russia and would not have invited the President today," he explained.

According to the expert, Korea lacks geopolitical ambitions, but the country is consistently strengthening its sovereignty. "If you dare to infringe on our sovereignty, we will respond, and we have the means to do so. Therefore, the powers that be take Korea into account and act carefully," the deputy added.

The development of Belarusian-North Korean relations could impact the global balance of power. The entry of a nuclear power into a bloc of like-minded nations, which already includes Belarus and Russia, is seen as a factor making the world more predictable.

"This will undoubtedly contribute to a shift in the balance of power. The entry of a nuclear power into a bloc of its own kind is already a good harbinger of a safer world," concluded Mikhail Oksenyuk.