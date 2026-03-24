Lushnikov: Belarus may share fertilizers, equipment, and agricultural technologies with North Korea

"In addition to security, which will likely be the main topic, food security will also be discussed. Belarus has much to share in terms of fertilizers, equipment, and agricultural technologies. North Korea has a large population, and they need to be fed. Belarus is practically self-sufficient in this regard and can offer practical recommendations and share its expertise. Also of interest are the aspects related to industrial technology: what North Korea lacks, Belarus has in abundance. So, a comprehensive approach and mutually beneficial cooperation for many years to come are clearly evident here."