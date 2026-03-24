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Lushnikov: Belarus may share fertilizers, equipment, and agricultural technologies with North Korea
Cooperation with Pyongyang opens up new opportunities for Belarus in agriculture and industrial technology. Expert opinion.
Oleg Lushnikov, Head of the Committee on International Relations and Diplomacy of the EAEU Civic Chamber and Chairman of the Eurasian Movement of Russia:
"In addition to security, which will likely be the main topic, food security will also be discussed. Belarus has much to share in terms of fertilizers, equipment, and agricultural technologies. North Korea has a large population, and they need to be fed. Belarus is practically self-sufficient in this regard and can offer practical recommendations and share its expertise. Also of interest are the aspects related to industrial technology: what North Korea lacks, Belarus has in abundance. So, a comprehensive approach and mutually beneficial cooperation for many years to come are clearly evident here."