Makei: Belarus, like Iran, opposes unilateral illegal economic sanctions, which go beyond international law

Belarus and Iran are confidently expanding ties in trade, economic and investment spheres in a number of other areas of mutual interest. This was announced by the Belarusian foreign minister following talks in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart. The aggressive Western strategy only strengthens the spirit of our cooperation in the task to confront the economic terrorism.



Vladimir Makei, Foreign Minister of Belarus:



“Belarus, like Iran, opposes unilateral illegal economic sanctions that go beyond the norms of international law, primarily the pressure of sanctions harms the country's economy and ordinary citizens and contributes to increased tensions. In fact, I also agree with the motto of the Minister here, economic terrorism is happening against our states and, of course, we have to work together to develop adequate responses to acts of economic terrorism. I am sure that the agreements reached at today's meeting will contribute to the implementation of the available opportunities for strengthening the development, the long-term partnership of the strategic partnership between our countries.”



Next March Belarus and Iran will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Days of culture, conferences, round tables and seminars are planned as part of the historic event.



