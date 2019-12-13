Makei: The Belarusian diplomatic service has to work in harsh conditions of the "new reality"

Today, the Belarusian diplomatic service has to work in the harsh conditions of the "new reality," which is characterized by direct threats to the sovereignty and economic stability of Belarus, increasing political pressure from the West, complete suspension of intergovernmental contacts, promotion of an unfriendly agenda in international organizations, a daily flow of fake news and misinformation in the media. Sanctions targeting the key sectors of the Belarusian economy have become the main element of the foreign policy of Washington, Brussels and London towards Minsk.

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus