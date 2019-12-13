3.42 RUB
Makei: The Belarusian diplomatic service has to work in harsh conditions of the "new reality"
Against the background of the continuing economic growth of China, which has already outstripped the U.S., in many respects, and Russia's serious claim to unconditional consideration of its interests in regional and global security, Washington has stepped up opposition to both competitors. This was stated by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that the world has changed beyond recognition for the last two years. There are statements that we already live ina "Cold War 2.0" situation.
Today, the Belarusian diplomatic service has to work in the harsh conditions of the "new reality," which is characterized by direct threats to the sovereignty and economic stability of Belarus, increasing political pressure from the West, complete suspension of intergovernmental contacts, promotion of an unfriendly agenda in international organizations, a daily flow of fake news and misinformation in the media. Sanctions targeting the key sectors of the Belarusian economy have become the main element of the foreign policy of Washington, Brussels and London towards Minsk.
Contrary to the Western sanctions, the export of Belarusian goods last year increased by 36.7%, which was the best result since 2012. Vladimir Makei noted that the foreign economic track remains a constant and top priority for the Foreign Ministry system. And the last two years have been unique for our country in terms of foreign trade activities.
