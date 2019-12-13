Makei: Union State is an authoritative reference point for integration in post-Soviet space

The Union State of Belarus and Russia is an authoritative reference point for integration in the post-Soviet space. And in the future it will be even more exemplary for such entities as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and others.This opinion was expressed by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry in an interview to the news agency "Sputnik. Belarus," timed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Russia.



Vladimir Makei, Foreign Minister of Belarus:



“Let's take the issue of security. We have a common air defense system, a common regional group of troops, we have joint training centers for specialists. We cooperate on the supply of equipment. This is very important, because in the current circumstances there is no telling where we, and Belarus in particular, would be if we did not have a common defense space within the Union State. As you know very well, the Union State also has a common military doctrine. And this also means a lot.”



The basis of everything is trade and economic cooperation. The trade turnover between our countries exceeded $40 billion and increased by more than 30% last year alone. And this year, despite the pressure of sanctions, the growth has been 10% for 4 months. This is a positive dynamics of cooperation in all spheres and areas.



