Makei: Nationality, religion, and language issues often become tool and cover for illegal activities

The issues of nationality, religion and language often become a tool and a cover for the illegal activity. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei stated on September 21, during the session of the UN General Assembly on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities.



"I must say that the statements, voiced here by some neighbors of Belarus, have absolutely nothing to do with reality. They are "pulled out of thin air," politicized and far-fetched. Our neighbors, unfortunately, have learned how to manipulate information fakes," said the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.



