Makei says Minsk will need security guarantees in case of peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev

Belarus would not want to stand aside in case of negotiations of Ukraine with Russia, and Minsk will need certain security guarantees, said the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei.



It was announced back in March-April when the negotiation process was underway that Belarus should also take part in the final arrangements, reminded the head of the Belarusian diplomacy Vladimir Makei.



Vladimir Makei, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:



"It's not that we want to bargain something. But we would like to understand that if there are any agreements, if this process is going on, then we would also like to understand what it is all about and what guarantees are received by each of the parties, and we wouldn't like to stay without guarantees. "



The Foreign Minister noted that Belarus would like to have specific and certain security guarantees.



Vladimir Makei also underlined that Moscow and Minsk will be ready for the most drastic steps to ensure their security if there is a direct threat from the West or if the situation around the Union State so requires.



However, given the development of defense technology, Belarus does not yet need the deployment of Russian military bases in its territory, said the Minister.



