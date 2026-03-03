Maxim Ryzhenkov departs for working visit to Ghana

Maxim Ryzhenkov conveyed Alexander Lukashenko's congratulations to the Ghanaian leader on the upcoming Independence Day of Ghana, as well as a personal invitation to visit Minsk. The politician gratefully accepted the invitation and proposed agreeing on specific dates through diplomatic channels.

The talks focused on prospects for bilateral cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on agriculture, with the first major order of Belarusian equipment expected this year as part of the updated agenda. The parties agreed to resume regular political dialogue, holding consultations between their foreign ministries and a meeting of the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation. The Ghanaian side also expressed interest in developing cooperation in the fight against terrorism.