Maxim Ryzhenkov Receives DPRK Ambassador's Letters of Credence

On April 7, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov received copies of the letters of credence from Ji Kyong Su, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and deepening bilateral cooperation between Belarus and the DPRK in various areas. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level visit to Pyongyang," the Foreign Ministry noted.